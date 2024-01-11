Obituary and funeral service: Joanne Wilson, 74, of Monroe

Joanne Wilson, age 74, of Monroe passed away on January 6, 2024. She was born on March 15, 1949 to the late Mildred Rose Ervin and the late James William Bryan. She was preceded in death by her sister: the late Kay Alford.

Surviving are husband: Johnny Wilson; daughter: Renee Peters; step-daughter: Terrie Sojka (Joe); step-son: John Wilson; sister: Charlotte Longshore (Bob), brothers: Danny Bryan (Rose), Kenneth Bryan; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Reverend Steve Moon and Ikey Loggins officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign our guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

