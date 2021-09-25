Obituary and funeral service: Joe Danb Morris, 85, of Loganville

Joe Dan Morris, age 85 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Carolyn Mathis Morris. He is also survived by his daughter, Tanya Beaumont and husband, Bruce Beaumont of Lawrenceville, Georgia; granddaughter Ashley Piner and her husband, Chris and their daughter, Caroline all of Madison, Georgia; grandson Jarred Mullis of Lawrenceville, Georgia; daughter, Kristi Love and husband, Kevin Love of Dahlonega, Georgia; grandson Weston Love of Gainesville, Georgia; grandson Chandler Love of Dahlonega, Georgia; and grandson Zachary Love of Dahlonega, Georgia; other relatives and friends. Joe was also predeceased by his parents and brothers, Nelson Morris and Donald Morris. Mr. Morris was born on November 18, 1935 in Rome, Georgia to Frederick Franklin Morris and Essie Kate Banks Morris.

He lived most of his life in Norcross, Georgia where he built and developed several homes for his family. Mr. Morris was a veteran of the United States Army and a retired inspector for General Motors. He really enjoyed most sports to include football, baseball, golf and fishing. Joe was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23rd from 1:00pm until the time of services at 2:00pm. A PRIVATE interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery at a later date.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of the Wages Funeral Home.