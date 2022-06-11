Obituary and funeral service: Joe M. Thomas, 84, of Loganville

Joe M. Thomas, age 84 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 13, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Blake Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends before the service from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, William Lyle and Gertrude (Faulkner) Thomas, Sr.; and brother, William Lyle Thomas, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Thomas of Loganville; son & daughter-in-law, Robert and Laura Thomas of Loganville; grandchildren, Tawnni, Preston and Kristin Thomas, Sabrina, Jack, Hope, and Jamie; great grandchildren, Lili, and Josie.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.