Obituary and funeral service: Joe McKinnon, of Snellville

January 7, 2022, Joe McKinnon decided he wanted to be with his bride in heaven. Joe was a loving husband, amazing father, grandaddy extraordinaire, and had a heart of gold to everyone he met. He is survived by his daughters, Mary and Anne Marie, son Joseph, and their spouses – Terry, Curt, and Kyle. He will be most missed by his grandchildren – Lee, Lainey, Lexi, Charlie, J, Libby, Blake, Bertie, and Luke. He leaves loving memories to his brothers, John, David, Denny and Danny, and his sisters, Marie and Barbara, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.



Joe was a devout Christian, fierce lover of family, and avid gardener. He loved working with his wife in their ministry at Covenant Christian Academy. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, collecting tillers, climbing ladders, and supporting his wife’s chicken addiction.



He’s a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal and Army Commendation Medal for his service in the United States Army during Vietnam.



He joins his wife, father and mother in heaven and is giving big squeezes to his two angel grandbabies.



A joint Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The visitation will be held before the service from 12 PM – 1 PM.



