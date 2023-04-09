Obituary and funeral service: Joe Odom, 91, of Jersey

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Joe Odom

Joe Odom, age 91, of Jersey, passed away on April 6, 2023. He was born on November 30, 1931 to the late Minnie Lee Melton and the late Golden Francis Odom. He was preceded in death by several brothers, sisters and grandson: the late David DeLuca

Mr. Odom was a veteran of the United States Army and Army Reserve.

Surviving are wife: LaVerne Odom; daughters and sons-in-law: Nancy & David Howard, Judy & Wayne Brown, Bonnie & George Smith; sons and daughters-in-law: Norris & Nancy Robin Moon, James & Devi Moon, Joey & Debbie Odom; 20 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

He was a long time member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church.

Joe loved Jesus and his family. He never met a baby that he didn’t want to hold and everyone he met walked away a friend. He loved fishing, hunting, and gardening. He had the most beautiful yard and took great pride in showing off his flowers.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Allen Brown and Rev. Kenny Dockins officiating. Interment will follow at Cornish Mt. Baptist Church Cemetery.

