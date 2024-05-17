Obituary: Joey R. Leach, 58, of Loganville

Joey R. Leach, age 58 of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2024. A Funeral Service was held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 1025 Church, 1025 East Spring Street, Monroe, GA 30655 with Pastor JoJo Leach, Pastor Justin Leach, Rev. Tim Leach and Pastor Tommy Fountain, Sr. officiating. The burial followed at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 1375 New Hope Road SE, Lawrenceville, GA 30045. The family received friends before the service from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at 1025 Church in Monroe.

Joey was a member of 1025 Church and was a Service Coordinator with Atlanta Gas Light. He was a founding member of IBEW Local 1997. Joey was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mary Ann (Guthrie) Leach, Jr. and brother Jacky Leach. Joey is survived by his loving wife, Angela Leach of Loganville; children, JoJo and Whitney Leach of Monroe, Justin and Madison Leach of Ringold, Jenna Leach and Kyle Bruce of Loganville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Janet and Ricky Still of Grayson, Jenny and David White of Monroe; 7 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made directly to the Leach family. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

