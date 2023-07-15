Obituary and funeral service: John Arthur Davis, Jr. 88, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to John Dave.

John Arthur Davis, Jr., age 88, of Monroe passed away on July 7, 2023. He was born in Atlanta, GA on January 19, 1935 to the late Loucrecia Jeannette Barry and the late John Arthur Davis, Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife: the late Hettie Lanette (Lynn) Davis; son: the late John C. Davis; sister: the late Elaine D. Duffield and brother: the late William (Baxter) Davis.

Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law: Lynn D. Scott (Eddie); Beverly (Joan) D. Chaffin (Butch); step-daughter and son-in-law: Nancy Purves (Greg); son: Thomas Andrew (Andy) Davis; step-son: Richard Davis; grandchildren: David Scott (Megan); Michael Scott; Danielle Chaffin, Marcus Chaffin; Matthew Chaffin; step-grandchildren: Jason Dispain (Debbie); Billy Harris (Jonna); Trae Davis (Stephanie); great grandchild: Jase Scott; step great grandchildren: Preston Dispain; Scarlett Dispain; Logan Davis; Chad Harris (Abby); Clay Harris; step great great grandchildren: Kason Dispain; Carter Dispain; cousins: Norma Jean Smith; Valeria B. Howell, Mack C. Barry; Dan Barry.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Bible Baptist with the Reverend Greg Butler and Reverend Stephen Butler officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign our guestbook online at https://www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.