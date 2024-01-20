Obituary and funeral service: John Daniel ‘JD’ Smith, 32, of Social Circle

John Daniel “JD” Smith, age 32 of Social Circle, GA, passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 19, 2024 at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, 3200 Brooks Drive SW, Snellville, GA.

He attended Loganville High School where he was a dual letterman for football and wrestling. JD and his team won the wresting team state championship in 2009. His brother nicknamed him the “Mayor of Loganville,” because almost everyone knew him. He was a jack of all trades, but at the end of his life he was following in his father’s footsteps and was a plumber by trade.

Family was always near and dear to his heart and the most important thing in his life was spending time with family and friends. A distant second to his love of family was his love for football. He loved playing football, coaching football, watching football, and managing his fantasy football teams.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Roy and Lorraine (Ganny) Knox; paternal grandparents, John and Linda (MawMaw) Smith; uncles, Gary Smith and Gene Smith. Surviving are his parents, Steve and Carol (Kennedy) Smith; siblings, Patrick Smith, Steven Smith and his wife, Kazie, and Kendall Smith; nephew, W. Smith; aunts, Jammie Smith and Carolyn Farmer; cousins, The Smith’s, The Reid’s, The Braly’s and The Moore’s; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of John Daniel “JD” Smith please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

