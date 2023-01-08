Obituary and funeral service: John David Sparks, Sr., 76, of Monroe

John David Sparks, Sr., age 76 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Restoration Church, 1250 Tom Miller Road, Bethlehem, GA, with Pastor Travis Rutland and Pastor Fred Shumba officiating. Entombment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe, GA. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville.

John was the owner of Sparks-Grizzard Construction; established in 1985. John was founder and member of Restoration Church in Bethlehem. He was preceded in death by his mother Ann Allen and stepfather Maxwell (Mac) Arnold. He is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Carol (Burnett) Sparks; children, John David (Michelle) Sparks, Jr., Loganville, GA; Teresa Elaine (Tracy) Sparks, Conyers, GA; and Toby Michael (Marianne) Sparks, Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Josh Grow, Chase (Morgan) Grow, Johnny (Courtney) Sparks, TJ Sparks, Max (Celeste) Sparks, and Zachary Sparks; great grandchildren, Cohen Grow, Chason Grow, Caroline Grow, Davy Sparks, Noah Sparks; brothers, William (Cathy) Sparks, Marietta, GA; and Jerome Arnold, Eaton, GA; mother-in-law, Aileen Barnett; sister-in-law, Sandra Crews, brother-in-law, Jackie Burnett.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Almsprings Food Bank, 1209 Nathan Boulevard, Suite C, Loganville, GA 30052, 470-353-1849. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.