Obituary and funeral service: John ‘Jay’ Raymond Pierce, 40, of Monroe

John “Jay” Raymond Pierce, age 40 of Monroe, passed away on September 7, 2023 after a hard-fought, four-year battle with cancer. Jay was born in Decatur, Georgia on December 7, 1982 to the late Dan Pierce and Shyrel Pierce Nellenback.

Jay Pierce umpired professionally for seven years from 2006-2012 in the Gulf Coast, Appalachian, South Atlantic, Carolina, Eastern, and Southern Leagues. He was an instructor at the Harry Wendelstedt School for Umpires from 2010-2017 and has taught at umpiring camps and clinics across the country.



He was hired by Minor League Baseball as a part-time supervisor in 2014 and was named to the full-time staff in 2018. In 2022, he joined Major League Baseball, where he continued working as a supervisor in the Minor Leagues. He cared deeply about the development of every umpire that he trained, whether they were an umpire striving to reach the Major Leagues or preparing to work their first Little League game.

Jay’s heart for life was just like his heart for umpiring – big and full of laughter. His genuine and unforgettable personality touched the lives of all he interacted with, and he will be deeply missed.

Surviving members of his family are, wife, Lindsey Gough Pierce; mother and step-father, Shyrel and Clayton Nellenback; sister, Megan Pierce; brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Faith Pierce; several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA on Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 2:00 pm in the sanctuary of Lighthouse World Outreach Center.

In lieu of giving flowers, Jay, Lindsey, and the whole family would like friends and loved ones to donate in Jay’s memory to one of the following three charities:

1. UMPS CARE Charities – https://www.umpscare.com/

2. Fergus Lodge 135 – PO Box 1207, Loganville Ga 30052

3. SCORE International Ministries – https://scoreintl.org/missionaries/ – Missionaries Rick and Luann Robinson

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.