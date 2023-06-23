Obituary and funeral service: John ‘JC’ Charles Carter, Jr., 94, of Monroe

John “JC” Charles Carter, Jr., age 94, of Monroe, GA., passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023. JC was preceded in death by his wife in 2006, Lena B. Carter; and daughter, Teressa C. Cheek in 2014. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca C. Turner of Monroe, GA; son, Terry Carter and daughter in law, Suzanne Carter of Dallas, GA.; 2 grandchildren, Bradford (Brad) and Kelli Carter, Leah C and Patrick Bandy all of Dallas, GA;2 step grandchildren, Kevin and Coleen Turner of Atlanta, GA., and Kari and Jeremy Tatum of Lavonia, GA.; 3 great grandchildren, Chloe Carter of Dallas, Ga, Ivy Tatum and Riley Tatum of Lavonia, Ga.



JC worked for 45 years in the Grocery Store Business at many different levels, he enjoyed spending his free time at either the mountains or the beach especially with his family. He loved the Atlanta Braves and watching them play. He collected trains and currently had 5 different sets. Most importantly he enjoyed talking to people, especially his family and friends. He was known by many and loved by all who met him.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of John “JC” Charles Carter, Jr will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of service 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville, Chapel, Snellville, GA. For those who prefer to make memorial donations in lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider a donation to The American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org in memory of John “JC” Carter.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.