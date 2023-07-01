Obituary and funeral service: John ‘Larry’ Partain, Jr., 74, of Monroe

John “Larry” Partain, Jr., age 74 of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Corinth Memorial Gardens in Loganville with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating.

Larry served honorably in the United States Army where he was awarded a Purple Heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Larry Partain, Sr. and Margaret Ruth Atkinson Partain; first wife, Brenda Partain; and brother, Neil Partain. He is survived by his wife, Yumei Li Partain of Monroe; brothers & sisters-in-law, Pat Partain (Darlene) of Social Circle, Don Partain (June) of Barnesville; sister & brother-in-law, Nanci Partain Boyett (Ricky) of Dawsonville; numerous nieces and nephews.

