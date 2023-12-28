Obituary and funeral service: John Leslie Snow, Jr., 89, of Monroe

John Leslie Snow, Jr., 89, of Monroe, GA, passed away on December 20, 2023. He was born on April 1, 1934, in Monroe, GA, to the late John Leslie Snow, Sr. and Lila Mae Elder Snow. John was a driven man who had no limitations or boundaries. He was opinionated and honest about his thoughts on issues, civil, political, and social matters. You knew where you stood with him. He was also known for his sense of humor and humility.

In his educational journey, John attended Monroe Elementary School and graduated from Monroe High School in the Class of 1954. He furthered his education at the University of Georgia for two years. John proudly served in the Monroe Georgia National Guard for 13 years, demonstrating his dedication and commitment to his country. Throughout his career, John worked at General Motors Lakewood Division in Atlanta, GA, for 36 years as a Journeyman Electrician and Robotics Engineer. He was a member of IBEW Local # 613. He also spent 13 years at Universal Rundle/Crane in Monroe, GA, as a Journeyman Electrician in Plant Operations. John found solace in his faith and worshiped at the First Baptist Church in Monroe, GA, where he and Ginger were baptized in December 1972. In his free time, John enjoyed dove hunting with his brothers during his teenage and young adult years. He also had a knack for tinkering with engines and repairing salvageable goods. He would chauffeur Ginger to Athens once a week for 10 years so she wouldn’t miss a step of ballet and tap-dancing lessons. In 1974, he moved the family to Good Hope for a better life in the countryside with a 2-acre organic garden and animals. The family would take annual vacations to Gatlinburg and Daytona Beach every year until the passing of Marilyn. John learned how to ice skate with his children, Ginger and Steve, and later taught his granddaughter, Lili. Steve, Charles, and Ginger often times enjoyed an afternoon of trail riding and grooming the horses with their Daddy. Notably, he restored a 1972 Gold Buick Electra 225, ” One Piece At a Time.” In 1983, he was recognized with the Yard of the Month award for his precision in maintaining his yard on Holly Hill Road. His patronage of the Huddle House earned him the nickname, “John Boy”. The (United Automotive Workers) knew him as “The Snowman”.

John is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Ginger Snow and Kang Yin, his son John Steven Snow, his sister Bessie Snow Gray, and his brother Aubrey Glenn Snow. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, wife of 50 years Marilyn Jackson Snow, father-in-law Charlie Hillmon Jackson, mother-in-law Florence Ruby Ellington Jackson, sister Dorothy Snow Lee, brothers, Wendall Oliver Snow and Thomas Elder Snow, son Charles Leslie Snow, granddaughter Lili Snow Yin and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for John will be held at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, Georgia on Saturday, December 30, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rest Haven Cemetery.

