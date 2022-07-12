Obituary and funeral service: John ‘Luke’ Carter, 44, of Monroe

John “Luke” Carter, age 44 of Monroe, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 1:00 PM till 2:00 PM with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 PM at Loganville Baptist Church, 132 Church Street, Loganville, GA 30052. Rev. Stephen Morse and Pastor Travis Rutland will officiate.

Luke was a graduate of Monroe Area High School. He enjoyed repairing computers and was the owner of Mr. Computer. He loved writing music and playing the guitar. Luke attended Restoration Church and Loganville Baptist Church.

He is survived by his parents, Dr. John and Andrea Carter, Jr. of Monroe; daughters, Evie and Lila; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ashley and Jeff Blackstone of Monroe, Whitney and Mark Spain of Watkinsville; brother, Jordan Lane Carter of Monroe and 5 nieces and a nephew.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Dr. Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of John Luke Carter please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.