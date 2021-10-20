Obituary and funeral service: John Mines, 46, of Watkinsville

John Mines, age 46 of Watkinsville, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Harmony Baptist Church, 1310 Harmony Church Rd. Monroe, GA. 30655. Rev. Steve Ray will officiate. Interment will follow at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.

John was born on February 22, 1975 in Decatur, Georgia. He was a welder by trade and had recently began working for Caterpillar. John is survived by his wife, Kimberly Ann Stohlmann of Watkinsville; daughter, Milagro Mines of Watkinsville; parents, Howard & Pennie Mines of Monroe; sister & brother-in-law, Laura & Dave Sawyer of Palm Coast, FL; great aunt, Betty Durham of Loganville; uncles, Larry & Judy Mines of Pine Lake, Eddie & Frances Mines of Lilburn, Roy Clack of McDonough; cousins, Cristie Mines of CA., Tracy Mines of Loganville, Karen Camp of Shady Dale, Nathan Mines of CA, David Clack of McDonough, Lisa Camp of Warrior, AL, Stephanie Mines of Foley, AL, Elizabeth Mines of Lilburn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Milagros Mines Educational Fund, c/o Tim Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 1270, Monroe, GA 30655. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 5 PM – 7 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.