Obituary and funeral service: John Ravita, 76, of Monroe

John Ravita, age 76, of Monroe passed away on April 20, 2023.

He was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Catherine Kelley Ravita and the late Salvatore Ravita. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a radiation oncologist for many years.

Surviving are wife: Linda Ravita; daughters and sons-in-law: Tracie Ravita & Norm Fisher, Jackie Story, Stephanie & Sean Chalifoux, Giana Ravita; sons and daughter-in-law: Domenic & Leigh Ann Ravita, Matthew Ravita; sisters: Suzanne Blackburn, Michelle Stock, Eileen Lewis; brothers: Thomas Ravita, James Ravita, Timothy Ravita; 10 grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held on at 11:00 am on Monday, May 1st at St. Anna’s Catholic Church.

A private burial service will be held at a later date.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.