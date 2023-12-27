Obituary and funeral service: John Robert Wages, 85, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Robert Wages.

John Robert Wages, age 85 of Monroe, passed away on December 23, 2023. Robert was born in Gwinnett County, Georgia on August 26, 1938 to the late Oscar Emory Wages and the late Ethel Chandler Wages. He was preceded death by his wife, Blenda Weathers Wages; son, Michael Wages; sisters, Louise Hester; brothers, Oscar Wages, Jr. and Chandler Wages; granddaughter, Trinty Wages.

He was a kindhearted gentle man who worked hard for everything him and his family ever had. He may not have ever been a man who had a lot of money, but that would not have stopped him from giving you his last dollar. Daddy always said he was a poor but honest man and being honest was more important. He spent his days until retirement working as a Brick Mason’s helper and never complained about the extreme heat or cold while doing it. He would spend his weekends cheering on his beloved sports teams (The Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Braves and Falcons). Win or lose he never stopped being a fan.

He loved his wife Blenda like no other. He would constantly brag about her to anyone he met. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was often reserved and quiet but could be the life of the party as well if you got to see that side of him. His infectious loud laugh, “Tarzan Hollar” and dance moves were known to liven things up. Here on Earth, we may have lost one of the best men there ever was but in Heaven they gained a real authentic gem of a man.

Surviving members of the family are daughters, Gloria Malcom (Clifford), Benita Sparrow (Lewis); son, Benjamin Wages; sister, Margaret Sue Mitchell; grandchildren, Annabel Sparrow, Sawyer Sparrow, Bruce Malcom (Stephanie), Carey Wages, Casey Wages (Kathya); great grandchildren, Willow Malcom, Cooper Malcom, Lucy Malcom, Dalton Wages, Conner Wages, Cora Wages.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday December 27th, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Sorrells officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

