Obituary and funeral service: John Thurman Thompson, 92, of Monroe

John Thurman Thompson, age 92 of Monroe, passed away on April 3, 2022. He was born on August 12, 1929 to the late Nollie Victoria Haynes Thompson and the late William Byron Thompson. He was preceded in death by his son, the late Michael Thompson, his sister the late Jean Thompson Dawkins Walton.

Surviving are wife, Ollie Jo Wilson Thompson; daughter and son in law, Jenny and Gregg Glass; sons and daughters in law, Dr. Derek and Kimberly Thompson, Steve and Robin Thompson, Greg and Rene Thompson; sister and brother in law, Sherry and C.B. Morgan; brother and sister in law, Virgil and Jocelyn Thompson; grandchildren, Michael Thompson, Blake Thompson, Paige Thompson, Bryan Thompson, Brandon Thompson, Nick Thompson, Savannah Goins, and Tori Cherian.

Visitation will be held on Thursday April 7th from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with the funeral service following at the Monroe First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joe Buffalo officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at the church or an online guestbook is available at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com for those who cannot attend.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.