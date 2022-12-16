Obituary and funeral service: John Timothy (JT) McDaniel, 76, of Campton, GA

Click or tap on this link for a video Tribute to JT McDaniel

J.T. McDaniel passed peacefully and surrounded by family and loved ones at his old home place in Campton, GA at the age of 76. He was survived by by his loving wife, Misty McDaniel. Sons, John McDaniel. Waylon McDaniel and his wife Amber. Mark Smith and his wife Meredith. Scott Smith and his wife Paula. Daughter, Brandy McDaniel. Grand daughter, Lauren Patrick. Also survived by his brother Emanuel McDaniel and sister, Delilah Hamilton.

He will be remembered as a tough, hardworking man that loved the Lord and always put family first. His generous soul and positive attitude shined the light to lead the way for so many. He was passionate about many things and lived a full and happy life. Though he was a quiet man of few words, those words were just full of wisdom and knowledge ready to be gleaned by anyone lucky enough to listen. He was loved by many and will surely be missed. May his stories and memories live on forever.

Funeral services will be held on Friday December 16th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Draper officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.