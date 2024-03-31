Obituary and funeral service: John Troy Preston IV ‘Jay,’ 52, of Social Circle

John Troy Preston IV “Jay” (52) passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully on March 28, 2024 with his family lovingly by his side.

Born January 13, 1972 to Patricia Phillips Preston and the late John Troy Preston, III, he spent 12 years in Monroe and the remainder of his his youth and adult life in Social Circle, Georgia along side his brother, Charles.

Jay married the late Sarah Simmons on July 18th. The two welcomed sons, Matthew and Lucas Preston. Jay later welcomed his daughter, Skylynn Hays Preston. Forever proud of his children, he touted them as his greatest accomplishments, loving them greater than he ever imagined possible.

Jay was strong willed and extremely talented with an enormous heart and a wonderful sense of humor. He was full to the brim with the knowledge gained through his life experiences. A brilliant carpenter, he could build or fix anything. His greatest joy was spending time outdoors with his boys and sought solace in hunting, fishing, and spending time on the family’s ancestral land in Good Hope.

He will be remembered for all the heart he shared with his friends and family. He truly loved each of them and if you knew him, you knew it. He carried himself with strength and the immense love and respect he had for those who went before him. Jay will be missed dearly and deeply.

Jay is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Simmons Preston, father John Troy Preston III, grandparents Eleanor Piper Preston and John Troy Preston Jr, Hattie Bourn Phillips and Otis Dixon Phillips Jr.

Jay is survived by his sons Matthew Preston and Lucas Preston, daughter Skylynn Hays Preston, stepson Jonathan Campbell, his mother, Patricia Phillips Preston, his brother

Charles Dixon Preston, niece Catherine Eleanor Preston, partner Felicia Sayer and a host of other family members and caring friends.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

