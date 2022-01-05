Obituary and funeral service: John Wayne Marrett, 70, of Monroe

John Wayne Marrett, age 70, passed away January 1, 2022. Funeral services will be January 5, 2022 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home.

Mr. Marrett was born in Atlanta, GA on April 30, 1951. He attended Rockdale County High School. Wayne was an entrepreneur of many talents over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and

Martha Marrett and brother-in-law, Starling Kiser.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene Daniel Marrett of Monroe; a son, Johnny Marrett (Cheryl) of Covington; a daughter, Tabitha Marrett Zara (Joseph) of Social Circle; grandsons, Asher and Aiden Zara of Social

Circle; brothers: Eddie Marrett (Sandra) of Conyers, Jerry Marrett (Renee) of Conyers; sisters: Susie Marrett Hallman of Florida, and Linda Marrett Jones (Wyman) of Covington; sisters-in-law: Mabel Kiser, Betty

Kilgore (Jerry) of Conyers, and Bea Montgomery (Edward) of Covington; and brother-in-law, Clyde Daniel of Monroe. He was survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully asks to refrain from sending flowers or memorial donations.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.