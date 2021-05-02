Obituary and funeral service: John Wilbur Newham, 79, of Monroe

John Wilbur Newham, age 79 of Monroe, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Monroe Church of Christ, 813 Broad Street, Monroe, GA 30656. Houston McClure and Bobby Wood will officiate. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Valdosta, GA with Navy Honors. Michael Black will officiate. J

ohn was a member & deacon of the Monroe Church of Christ, member of Piedmont Beekeepers Association and Coachman Cracker 107 Camping Association. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and was retired as a Maintenance Mechanic with World Color. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Edmond & Lucille (McLeod) Newham and brother & sister-in-law, Edmond & Dorothy Newham. John is survived by his loving wife, Mary Nell Newham of Monroe; son & daughter-in-law, Michael & Kathrine Newham of Pendergrass; daughters, Lorhetta Rainey of Valdosta, Jane Spencer of Watkinsville, Jenny Rowe of Jesup; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers & sisters-in-law, Ronald & Carolyn Newham of Lake Park and Wayne & Linda Newham of Wren.

The family request Donations in lieu of flowers be made to Monroe Church of Christ Loan Retirement Fund P.O. Box 851 Monroe, GA 30655, 770-267-9877. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the service at the Monroe Church of Christ in Monroe. At this time the family request everyone attending maintain social distancing. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of John Wilbur Newham please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.