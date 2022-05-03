Obituary and funeral service: Johnathon Daniel Humphries, 31, of Loganville

Johnathon Daniel Humphries, age 31 of Loganville, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his “Nana” Betty Johnston Daniel. He is survived by his wife Angie Humphries; stepdaughter Desirae Harrison; father John Humphries & stepmother Letha Humphries of Alabama; mother Linda & stepfather Davis Stevenson of Snellville; and many other loved ones.



Johnathon loved Nascar, wrestling, hanging out with close friends and cooking. He had recently begun gardening and was proving to be pretty good at it. Several different types of herbs and a couple different types of lettuce had already begun to spring up. He was even becoming successful at making a couple different batches of homemade wine.



A Gathering of family and friends will be held for Johnathon on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.