Obituary and funeral service: Johnnie Windham, 77, of Monroe

Johnnie Windham, age 77 of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 4, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Thom Williams will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Johnnie was born on February 2, 1944 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Johnnie Benjamin and Ruby Marie Griggers Windham. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. Johnnie retired from Bell South and was a member of American Legion Post 233 in Loganville. He was also the Bingo Caller at the Legion on Bingo nights. Johnnie is survived by his wife, Christa Windham of Monroe; daughters & sons-in-law, Melissa Windham of Powder Springs, Ginger & John Butschli of Gresham, WI, Tori Griffith of Flowery Branch, Michelle & Charles Rutledge of Monroe, Andrea & Michael McGraw of Cumming; grandchildren, Seth Windham, Nina Butschli, Kayla Butschli, Rebecca Griffith, Logan Rutledge, Corey & Caitlyn Wilder, Jared & Julia Love, Sydney & Daniel Albors; great grandchild, Londyn Butschli; sister & brother-in-law, Teresa & John Carr of Hickory Corners, MI; as well as several nieces, nephews, and other family.

