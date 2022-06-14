Obituary and funeral service: Johnny Austin Freeman, Jr., 51, of Monroe

Johnny Austin Freeman, Jr., age 51 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The family will receive friends from 2 PM till 4 PM on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Monroe.

Johnny was employed as a Maintenance Manager with Petco Distribution. He was a Veteran of the United States Marines, and he was a member of the Covington Masonic Lodge, Golden Fleece #6. Johnny was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Austin Freeman, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife, Tina Freeman of Monroe; daughters & son-in-law, Amanda Freeman of Social Circle, Taylor and Trey Willard of Watkinsville; grandchildren, Colson Willard and River Freeman, mother, Patricia Freeman of Covington; brother, Jeff Freeman of Cleveland, GA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sonya and Todd Walker of McDonough, Jennifer and Lee Parrish of Covington and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Dr. Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594.You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Johnny Austin Freeman Jr. please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.