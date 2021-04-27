Obituary and funeral service: Jose Adrian Ramos, 52, of Loganville

Jose Adrian Ramos, age 52 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, after an extended illness. Jose worked as a mechanic and was loved by all who knew him. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, Georgia 30078. 770-979-5010. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.