Obituary and funeral service: Joseph Francis Ceraso, 75, of Loganville

Joseph Francis Ceraso, age 75 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Joey served his country honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for Dollar Tree in Loganville. Joey was of the Catholic faith, enjoyed crocheting, plants and gardening. He was a bartender for 35 years at Johnny’s Hide-A-Way in Atlanta. Joey never met a stranger and was loved by everyone that knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Francis and Marie Theresa (Capp) Ceraso. He is survived by his close friend, Steven Parris of Loganville; brother, Earnest Ceraso of Pittsburgh, PA; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

