Obituary and funeral service: Joseph Lewis Bennett, 85, of Loganville

Joseph Lewis Bennett, age 85 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Sanctuary Baptist Church with Pastor Rodney Hall and Mike Fortner officiating.

Joe was the owner of Bennett Electric prior to his retirement. He was a member of Sanctuary Baptist Church, Loganville. Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Bennett; parents, Jack and Alma Bennett; and children, Robert Bennett and Rhonda Hill. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Julie Davis and Steve Brownlee of Loganville, Cathy and Dwain Lee of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Karen Bennett of Loganville; brothers, Marion Jack Bennett of Loganville and Gary Bennett of Lilburn; sister and brother-in-law, Arleen and Clyde Ogino of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Jenna and Micah Little, Albert and Jessi Hart, Kaylin Davis, Justin and Jessica Lee, Whitney and Josh Gee, Alissa and Alan Jenkins; great grandchildren, Mason, Alexis, Addison, Ryleigh, Albert Jr., Remington, Grey, Asher, Anniston, Ayden, Maddox, Emersyn, Lennox, Cohen, Makenleigh; Several nieces and nephews.

All flowers should be delivered to Sanctuary Baptist Church, 3064 Oak Grove Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.