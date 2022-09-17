Obituary and funeral service: Joseph Paul Babb, Sr., 77, of Monroe

Joseph Paul Babb, Sr. age 77 of Monroe, passed away September 13, 2022.

Joseph was born in Dennison, Texas on October 4, 1944. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Fay (Tatum) Babb of Lawrenceville; brother, Jack Babb; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and June Webb of Good Hope. He is survived by his loving wife, Gwen Babb of Monroe; children, Joseph Babb, Jr. of Monroe, Ryan and Annette Babb of Loganville, Leah and Eric Trimble of Tomah, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Eric, Luke, Hunter Babb, Anna June Rogers; sisters, Judy Johnston of Acworth, Wanda Calamus of Loganville; brothers, Stanley Babb of Locust Grove, Luke Babb of Lawrenceville and all those who knew him as Pop’s and Pawpaw.

Joseph served his country honorably in the United States Marines from 4/20/1964 – 8/16/1968 in Santa Domingo; 7/4/1966 – 2/68 in Vietnam; Reserves for 8-9 years as a Sgt. He was a member of Good Hope Christian Church, Native American Elder and he loved God, his country, family both immediate and all extended.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3 PM in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Minister Don Hardison will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Good Hope Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 17, 2022 prior to the service from 2 PM till 3 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Ga 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.