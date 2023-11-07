Obituary and funeral service: Joseph Thomas Daws, 76, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Joseph Thomas Daws

Joseph Thomas Daws, age 76 of Monroe, passed away on November 4, 2023. Tommy was born in Walton County on December 19, 1946 to the late Druewillie Allen Daws and the late William Joseph Daws. He was preceded in death by his son, Jody Daws and sister, Betty Allgood.

Surviving members of Tommy’s family are, loving wife of 53 years, Serina Gail Daws; daughters, Wendy Westmoreland (Von), Angie Conner (Bo); sons, Jeff Daws (Rhonda), Scott Daws (Renae), Randy Crowe (Janie); brother, Bobby Daws; grandchildren, Amber Mobley, Brittany Smith, Tyler Daws, Brooke Coots, Katelyn Daws, Lauren Daws, Rylee Duncan, Blake Daws; great-grandchildren, Skye, Destini, and Lyla.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 6, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm in the sanctuary of The Monroe Church of God. Interment will follow to Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

