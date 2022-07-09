Obituary and funeral service: Josh Moon, 47, of Loganville

Josh Moon, age 47 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 10, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Pittard officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM.

Josh was a graduate of Loganville High School and a plumber for most of his life. He is survived by his son, Nate Moon of Alpharetta; parents, Henry and Carolyn (Atha) Moon of Loganville; brother, Michael Henry Moon of Loganville; sister, Dee Dee and Michael Mathews of Madison; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.