Obituary and funeral service: Joyce Ann Redfern, 75, of Monroe

Joyce Ann Redfern age 75, of Monroe, GA, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sons, David and Michael Wiggins. She is survived by her devoted husband, Tom Redfern; children, Jeff Wiggins (Tammy), Rhonda Redfern, Tom Redfern, Jr (Trish), Mark Redfern (Brenda), Keith, Chris and David Redfern; grandchildren, Cortney Murray, Shane Wiggins, Whitney Fletcher, Stephanie Geralds, Rebekah Portwood, Anna Foil, Brian Hill, Laura Koch, Stephen Redfern, Holly Allison, Jennifer Suchke, Mark, Jason, Noah, Eli, Sam and Kaitlyn Redfern; and 22 great grandchildren.



Joyce was a loving wife, mom, mamaw and friend. Her love for life poured out as she spent her days as a compassionate caretaker for those in need. Her support for her family was much deeper as she loved their community as her own because everyone knew her as “Mamaw”. If you ever got the pleasure of being in her presence, you would remember her because of 2 things. One, she loved to talk and secondly, when she would talk to you she would easily make you feel like the most special person in the room. You would know she had been there if there was at least 1 of her signature smiley faces on a napkin, notepad or even a dish. As you look around and see these items, these are the things that brought her joy because they reminded her of the people she loved.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of Joyce Ann Redfern will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

