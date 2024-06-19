Obituary and funeral service: Joyce Franks, 66, of Loganville

Joyce Franks, age 66, of Loganville, GA passed away on June 15, 2024.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Dr. Chris Alexander will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.



A natural leader, Joyce was elected President of her sorority Zeta Tau Alpha during her time at Georgia State University. She went on to earn her Certified Public Accountant license. During her working career, she was a CPA at an accounting firm; Project Manager at a check printing company; CFO of a car dealership; and Internal Auditor and Controller of a major payroll corporation.



She was a dedicated Christian and was faithful to Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. Prior to that, she was very involved in her membership with Loganville Baptist Church. She helped teach Vacation Bible School for many years; chaperoned youth retreats and events; and served as the Financial Secretary and Sunday School Director.



She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter; attending horse shows and competing on her Tennessee Walking Horses; sewing; boating and water-skiing; traveling; and reading. She loved all animals.



She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Garner.



She is survived by her mother, Lettie Lee Garner and brother, Larry (Jan) Garner.



She is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Anthony) Camp and granddaughter, Madison Camp.



The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 and Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544.



Flowers are being accepted, or please feel free to contribute to the charity of your choice in memory of her generosity.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544.

