Obituary and funeral service: Joyce Head, 87, of Monroe

Joyce Head, age 87 of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Monroe, 202 McDaniel Street, Monroe, Georgia 30655. Dr. Todd Ware will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM prior to the service at the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church of Monroe, P.O. Box 351, Monroe, Georgia 30655.

Joyce was retired from the Walton County Senior Center as an Accounting Clerk, and she was a member of First Baptist Church of Monroe. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Horace Head; son, Jim Head; parents, Albert Metz and Eula (Stowe) Young. Joyce is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, John (Teri) Head of Monroe, Jeff Head of Monroe; daughter and son-in-law, Jayne Head (Byron) Smith of Calhoun; grandchildren, Luke Head, Elise Head (Ben) Allen, Kara Moreno, Jessica Head, Noah Head; great-grandchildren, Avery Jayne Allen, Logan Allen and Eva Joyce Head; sisters, Elizabeth Kirk of Atlanta, Johnnie (Penny) Lanxton of Woodstock.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. (770)267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Joyce Head please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.