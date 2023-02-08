Obituary and funeral service: Joyce Yearwood, 90, of Monroe

Joyce Yearwood, age 90 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Pastor Mickey Oliver will officiate. Joyce was a member of New Testament Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Yearwood, and parents, Carl and Helia Sanders. She is survived by her children, Sharon and Ed Davidson of Cleveland, GA, Steven Yearwood of Monroe, GA, Paul M. and Cindy Yearwood of Cottageville, SC, Linda and Peter Reece of Monroe, GA; grandchildren, Curtis Davidson, Holley and Andy Kemp, Paul A. Yearwood; great grandchildren, Bennett Davidson, Maggie Davidson, Ruth Davidson, Lydia Davidson and Eddie Kemp.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

