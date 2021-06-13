Obituary and funeral service: Judith Ann ‘Judy’ Thompson, 74, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a video tribute to Judy Thompson

Judith Ann “Judy” Thompson, age 74, of Monroe, passed away on June 10, 2021. She was born in Warwick, RI on October 14, 1946 to the late Yvonne Thomas Moorehead and the late Norman J. Moorehead. She was preceded in death by her brother, the late Gary Moorehead. Judy was a retired educator with the Walton County Board of Education and a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 64 Auxiliary for 55 years.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry Thompson of Monroe; daughter and son-in-law, Mia and Freddy Thurmond of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Elizabeth Thompson of Winder; brother and sister-in-law, Norman “Moe” and Patricia Moorehead of Cranston, RI; and 7 grandchildren, and a great granddaughter on the way.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Burt officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, June 13, 2021 From 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to the American Legion Post 64 Auxiliary at 218 Cherry Hill Rd. Monroe, GA 30655, or to the charity of your choice, in memory of Judy Thompson.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Service: