Obituary and funeral service: Judith Michelle Dodd, 52, of Loganville

Judith Michelle Dodd, 52, of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on April 14th, 2023 peacefully in her sleep.



Judith Michelle Dodd was born in Aiken, South Carolina, on May 7th, 1970. She attended Brookwood High School in Snellville, graduated 1989 and attended Western Carolina, and received a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1993.



Judith (Michelle) worked as an office manager for many years at Johnston Supply. She was a devoted mother, loved singing, laughing, spending time with her friends and family, and especially enjoyed reading. She attended Grace Church in Snellville.



Michelle is survived by her children Kyle, Drew and Austin Dodd, along with her daughter-in-law Winky Dodd; Grandson, Grayson Dodd; mother, Delois Kay Lindsey; her brother and sister-in-law, Bryan and Diana Lindsey; her nieces and nephew, Bryson Lindsey and Stephanie Mamay; aunts, Kathy Gentry and Chris Lindsey; uncles, Gary Graham, Lanny Gentry and Robert Lindsey, many great nieces and nephews plus the rest of his relatives and friends. Michelle is preceded in death by her father, Larry Lindsey; sister, Kelly Fuss; grandfathers, Richard Harper and John Lindsey; grandmothers, Mildred Harper and Wilma Lindsey; aunt, Sandy Graham; and uncle, Richard Harper.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of Judith Michelle Dodd will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM noon at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Sunday prior to the service from 10:00 AM until the time of service 12:00 PM at the funeral home. You may still send flowers but in lieu of the flowers the family’s wishes for contributions to the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (lympaticnetwork.kindful.com) in Michelle Dodd’s name.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com <http://www.wagesfuneralhome.com>. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.