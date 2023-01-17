Obituary and funeral service: Judy H. Brownlee, 73, of Loganville

Judy H. Brownlee, age 73 of Loganville, Georgia, formerly of the Five Forks Community, passed away on January 15, 2023.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Charles A. Brownlee, Sr.; her parents, Lewis and Dorothy Holcombe; father & mother-in-law, Giles and Pansy Brownlee; and sister & brother-in-law, Ellan and Gene Wages.



She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Lisa Brownlee; daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Thomas Hale, all of Loganville, GA; 6 grandchildren, Brooke Pennington (Spencer), Grace Brownlee, Mikayla Drake, Victoria Hale, Noah Hale and Eryn Hale; step-grandson, Brent Barela (Jaime); 6 Great Grandchildren, Bailey Pennington, Lily Pennington, Macey Hale, Branson Hale, Beau Drake, and Waylon Drake, and many other family members.



The Service to Honor and Celebrate the Life of Judy Holcombe Brownlee will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel with Pastor Bruce McGee and Pastor Tom Foskey officiating. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 19th from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and after 12:30 P.M. on Friday, January 20th at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or memorials can be sent to Tom M. Wages in Snellville in memory of Judy H. Brownlee. Judy loved to have greenery with occasional blooms or just a basket of assortment for her yard and around the house. The family requests that those who purchase any flowers add in balloons to it to help make this a joyous celebration.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.