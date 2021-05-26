Obituary and funeral service: Judy Hoover, 71, of Monroe

Judy Hoover, age 71 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Dr. Jeff Box will officiate. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Judy was born on May 13, 1950 in Olney, Illinois to the late Harry Francis & Leah Myrtle (Crosby) Cook. In addition to her parents, Judy was also preceded in death by her son, Nick Hoover; sisters, Shirley Miller and Harriet Vincent. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Fred Hoover of Monroe; daughter & son-in-law, Brandy & Jason Atha of Good Hope; grandchildren, Cassie Atha and Jake Atha both of Good Hope; brother, Rodney Cook of Illinois; sister, Barbara Bromm of Illinois.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM prior to the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655.

