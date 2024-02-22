Obituary and funeral service: Judy P. Lathem, 79, of Loganville

Judy P. Lathem, age 79 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at Center Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Rando Acres officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Judy was a loving wife and mother and a member of Center Hill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Larkin and Dorothy (Roberts) Price. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Joe Lathem of Loganville, GA; son & daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Ann Claire Lathem of St. Petersburg, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org/donate. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

