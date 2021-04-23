Obituary and funeral service: Julia Jordan, 76, of Oxford

Julia Jordan, of Oxford, passed away April 20, 2021, at the age of 76. Mrs. Jordan enjoyed painting rocks; and was the founder of Walton County Rocks. She was a lover of crafting, photography, jewelry making, and crocheting. Mrs. Jordan also loved wildlife. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jordan; parents, Silas and Mary Lewis.

Her memory will be cherished by her children and their spouses, David Jordan, Diana and Rocky Smith, Daniel Jordan, Donna Jordan Clark and James Clark, Angela and Charles Moon; grandchildren and their spouse, Cody Clark, Crystal Clark, Cheyenne Smith and Brandon Lee, Lee Jordan; great-grandchild, Emmitt Lee; brother and sister-in-law, Billy Lewis and Debbie.

A Graveside Service for Mrs. Jordan will be held Friday, April 23, 2021, 1:00 P.M., at New Covington Cemetery, Davis Street, in Covington, with Rev. J. B. Leachman officiating.

