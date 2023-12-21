Obituary and funeral service: Julian Douglas Addis, 79, of Loganville

Julian Douglas Addis, age 79 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park, 1861 Dallas Road, Marietta, GA. Rev. Ken Collier will officiate.

Julian worked for SunTrust Bank prior to retiring. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Trinidad Ramona (Ors) Addis; parents, Warren Frank and Joyce (Quattlebaum) Addis. Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Douglas Wayne and Lisa Berrier Addis of Mooresville, NC; brothers, Franklin Eugene Addis of Dawsonville, GA and Wayne Addis of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; granddaughter, Sarah Marie Addis of Mooresville, NC; nieces and nephews, Abigail and Michael Liberatore of Dawsonville, GA, Jennifer and Ryan Adolphson of Athens, GA, Stephanie and Kenneth Bowman of Bogart, GA, Anthony and Angela Smith of Acworth, GA, Frankie and Laura Smith of Bethlehem, GA, Lori Ors of Snellville, GA, Leslie and Leon Deehr of Sugar Hill, GA; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or https://sendtheword.org. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

