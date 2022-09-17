Obituary and funeral service: June Cornett English, 72, of Loganville

June Cornett English, 72, of Loganville, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on September 14, 2022 after a battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving children.



June was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Fletcher English Sr.; her mother, Dora Mae Ellis Cornett; her father, J.C. Cornett; and her two sisters, Darlene Parker and Sharon Cornett.



She is survived by her three children, Tony Fletcher English Jr. (Tracee), Victoria Lynn English, and Terry Eugene English. June is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Brezie Marie McClure, Payton Leigh English Grissom, Michael Vance McClure, Mckenzie Faith English, Adison Marie English, Nicholas Samuel English, and Jaxson Cade English; and her two great grandchildren; Kyng Tony Lehaman and Royal Marie Lehaman. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy Elliot.



Anyone that ever knew June could share stories of her feisty, loving personality. She was a friend to all and loved her family and friends dearly.



Her service will be held on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Lilburn Memorial Gardens in Lilburn, Georgia. June was an active member of New Hope Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, June’s wishes were for donations to be made to her church, the New Hope Baptist Church, 1945 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30045.



We will miss her dearly! Psalm 23



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

