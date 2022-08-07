Obituary and funeral service: June D. Hankins, 87, of Loganville

June D. Hankins, age 87 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Minister David Corley officiating.

June was preceded in death by her parents, James and Eloise (Echols) Brown, sister, Emily Joyce Cole and brother, Terry Brown. She is survived by her sons, Donnie Hankins and Jeffrey “Tommy” Hankins, both of Loganville; grandchildren, Jonathan Hankins, Jeremy Hankins, Rachel Hankins; great grandchildren, Kaleb, Isabella and Gabriel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/?form=alz_donate. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of June D. Hankins please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.