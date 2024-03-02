Obituary and funeral service: Junior Burnette, 68, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a video tribute to Junior Burnette

Junior Burnette, age 68, of Monroe passed away on February 27, 2024. He was born in Monroe, GA on September 20, 1955 to the late Barbara Stepp Burnette and the late William Radford Burnette, Sr.

Surviving are wife: Tammy Burnette; children: Adam Burnette (Rebecca), Brittany Pace (Ben); sister: Sheryl Pate; grandchildren: Will Burnette, Boyd Pace, Baylee Pace.

Visitation will be held at Bold Springs Baptist Church from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2024. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 pm at Bold Springs Baptist Church with the Reverend Allen Whitley officiating.

Flowers are accepted but donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Bold Springs Baptist Church, please choose “Children’s Ministry” as the designation.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

