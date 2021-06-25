Obituary and funeral service: Karen Jane Johnson, 70, of Monroe

Karen Jane Johnson, age 70, of Monroe, Georgia, went to be with her Lord and Savior in heaven on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at home surrounded by her devoted family. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Lillian Cantrell and nephew, Drew Leathers. Karen is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jimmy R. “J.D.” Johnson; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jon and Ali Stinchcomb & Matt and Jenny Stinchcomb; stepson, Matt Johnson and his girlfriend, Rachel Cicerrella; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Jenne and Brandt Watson; niece, Melissa; nephews, Keenan Hale, Chad and Ben Leathers; 3 granddaughters, Janie Kathryn, Addison and Emily Gray; 3 grandsons, Mason, Whitt and Nova; 2 sisters and brothers-in-law, Kim and Dan Hale & Fran and Jon Cone; mother-in-law, Allene Johnson Craig; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Kay Johnson; sister-in-law, Judy Johnson and her boyfriend, Bob Bigelow. A special thanks to Rick and Sally Allbritton for their friendship and care along with many other friends and relatives.

Karen was born on a military base in the Panama Canal Zone and also spent 4 years of her childhood in Germany while their family was stationed there. She graduated from Therrell High school in Atlanta, Georgia and earned a bachelors degree in Education and later a masters degree in Middle School Education from West Georgia. She taught school for nearly three decades in Dekalb and Gwinnett Counties, last teaching at Trickum Middle School. A woman of many gifts and talents she kept children after school, decorated cakes and homes, and had an antique store The Olde Gray Goose in Tucker Georgia.

She was an active member of Monroe United Methodist Church and was very involved in a number of civic and charitable activities. A hugger with a big heart, she was blessed with the gift of hospitality and took no greater joy than being among her family and friends. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be deeply missed by all.

A Memorial Service Celebrating Karen’s Life will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Monroe United Methodist Church, 400 South Board St., Monroe, GA 30655 (770-267-6525) with Rev. Dr. Dane Wagner and Pastor Wes Sorrells officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Children’s Tumor Foundation at http://CTF.org/donate or mail donations to CTF, P.O. Box 7247, Philadelphia, PA 19170-0001 mail code:6895 in memory of Karen Jane Johnson (aunt of Drew Leathers).

Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of www.wagesfuneralhome.com.