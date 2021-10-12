Obituary and funeral service: Kate Astin Peters, 84, of Monroe

Kate Astin Peters, age 84 of Monroe, passed away on October 7, 2021. She was born in Madison on May 19, 1937 to the late Bluford Alexander Astin and the late Mary Elizabeth Studdard Astin. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Ray Peters; and her daughter, the late Peggy Peters Sloan.

Surviving are sons and daughter in law, Ray and LaRaye Peters, Dennis Peters; son in law, George Sloan; sister, Sibbie Anglin; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday October 12th at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Sorrells officiating. Interment will follow at Studdard Cemetery in Rutledge. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.