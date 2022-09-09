Obituary and funeral service: Kathryn Louise Best, 86, of Loganville

Kathryn Louise Best, age 86 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 9, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Lynn Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Melwood Cemetery.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband Don Best; and parents, Harvey and Berta Pace. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Adrian and Melissa Robinson of Murietta, CA; sister, Elizabeth Hayes of Dallas, GA; grandchildren, Zackary Robinson and Spencer Robinson; niece, Sandy Mackey; numerous family and friends.

She was a graduate of Mercer University, an amazing artist, and a long time professional genealogist where she helped people all over the world learn more about their ancestors. Kathy was devoted deeply to her church, Parkwood Hills Baptist, where she was a member of the congregation for over 40 years. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.