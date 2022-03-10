Obituary and funeral service: Kathryn Westmoreland Pledger, 63, of Loganville

Kathryn Westmoreland Pledger, age 63 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Kathryn was a member of Bay Creek Baptist Church. She was employed by the Walton County Board of Education for 26 years, where she served as a parapro for Loganville Primary School and Walnut Grove Elementary School. She then went on to become the secretary of curriculum.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her mother, Shelvia (Camp) Westmoreland. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, David A. Pledger of Loganville; children, Jessie Lee Pledger Crowe (Jonathan) of Sandy Springs, David Allison Pledger, Jr. of Sandy Springs, Kelly Rebekah Pledger of Atlanta; father, Roy Westmoreland of Loganville; brother, Tim Westmoreland of Loganville; grandchildren, Ruby Abigail Crowe and Morgan Rose Crowe.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.