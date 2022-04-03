Obituary and funeral service: Kenneth ‘Don’ Joiner,87, of Loganville

Kenneth “Don” Joiner, of Loganville, GA, passed away at the age of 87 on April 1, 2022. He was surrounded by his family as he made the journey home.

Born on July 28, 1934 in House, Mississippi. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Joiner; his parents, Willie Joiner and Irma Truhett Joiner; his sister, Genell Benedick; and his niece, Melissa Hunter Lowery. He is survived by his daughter, Jackie (Larry) Cooper; grandchildren, Leigh Ann (Jeremy) Walters, Jodi (Amy) Wilson, Torey Hassenfelt; great grandchildren, Annabelle Walters, Brooklyn Walters, Magnolia Walters, Cayden Cooper, and Kellan Cooper; Brother-in-law, Wayne (Darlene) Hunter; niece, Sandra Harrison; and nephews, Freddie Benedick, Scott (Joy) Hunter and Jeremy (Angela) Hunter.



Don graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile, Alabama. He then became an engineer with Western Electric. He retired from AT&T and then helped start a telecommunications company, Mintel. He retired for the second time in July of 2012. First and foremost he loved the Lord and he loved his family.



A service to celebrate the life of Kenneth Joiner will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel in Snellville, GA, followed by an interment at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM, and from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.